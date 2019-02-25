Bernier stopped 32 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

San Jose's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bernier continues to struggle, going 0-3-2 over his last six outings with a 3.29 GAA and .897 save percentage, and he'll get kicked back to the backup role as soon as Jimmy Howard (illness) is fit to play again.