Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Sunk by Sharks
Bernier stopped 32 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.
San Jose's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bernier continues to struggle, going 0-3-2 over his last six outings with a 3.29 GAA and .897 save percentage, and he'll get kicked back to the backup role as soon as Jimmy Howard (illness) is fit to play again.
