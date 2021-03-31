Bernier (leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Bernier has yet to return to practice, although he is getting closer to reaching that point in his recovery. The 32-year-old goalie has already missed five games, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's fit to play again.
