Bernier will start in goal Saturday evening, taking on the Islanders at home, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press repots.

Bernier getting set for his second consecutive start makes us wonder if there's something wrong with Detroit's No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard. Wings coach Jeff Blashill rarely goes back to the same goalie he used in the previous game, especially when it concerns the traditional backup, but then again, Bernier did hang on for an overtime win over the mighty Maple Leafs on Thursday. At any rate, Bernier will be tasked with handling an Islanders club that owns an impressive conference record of 10-5-3.