Bernier will start in Saturday's game versus the Panthers.
Bernier made a relief appearance in Friday's loss to the Panthers, allowing three goals on 26 shots. Stopping pucks for the Red Wings is a tough task, but Bernier has been adequate this year with an .898 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Needed off bench Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets no support in shutout loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Steady in return•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting against Predators•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Shifts to IR•