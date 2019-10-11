Bernier permitted only two goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 4-2 road win over the Canadiens.

The Red Wings have supplied Bernier with eight goals of support between his two starts this season, helping the backup to wins each time out. Since it appears that he's splitting the workload evenly with No. 1 backstop Jimmy Howard, Bernier has tangible value in deep fantasy leagues, but we wouldn't expect him in goal Saturday against the mighty Maple Leafs.