Bernier replaced Jimmy Howard early in the third period Saturday, stopping seven of eight shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.

He entered the game with the Wings down 5-1, so while the decision goes on Bernier's ledger as an OTL, he deserved a better result after giving the team a chance to even stage a comeback. The 30-year-old still has a mediocre 3.37 GAA and .897 save percentage on the season, but he'll probably get another shot at the Flyers on Sunday in a rematch back in Detroit.