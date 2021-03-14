Bernier will protect the home net in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Bernier has been one of the bright spots for the Red Wings this season. He's recorded a .910 save percentage and a 3.02 GAA through 14 appearances en route to a 7-5-0 record. Bernier averages 30.8 shots against per game, so his fantasy value has a high ceiling. Nevertheless, this is a daunting matchup, as the Canes rank second in the league with 3.42 goals per outing.