Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Taking on Toronto
Bernier will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bernier has struggled over the last two weeks, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.72 GAA and .887 save percentage. The 31-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a home matchup with a Toronto team that's won two consecutive contests since firing head coach Mike Babcock.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Another tough night in paradise•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Battling Devils on Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Starting battle of cellar dwellers•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Falls in overtime•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Slated to start in L.A.•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.