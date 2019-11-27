Bernier will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier has struggled over the last two weeks, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.72 GAA and .887 save percentage. The 31-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a home matchup with a Toronto team that's won two consecutive contests since firing head coach Mike Babcock.