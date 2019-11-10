Bernier will guard the home cage in Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier was a main reason the Red Wings took down the Bruins 4-2 on Friday, as he steered away 26 shots. He has rarely performed that welll this season, however, as he sports an .891 save percentage and 3.34 GAA. Bernier will look for a second straight win against a slumping Golden Knights, who have dropped four of the past five outings while averaging 2.4 goals per game.