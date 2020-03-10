Bernier will tend the home goal for Tuesday's matchup against the Hurricanes.

Bernier continues to garner the starting role over Jimmy Howard, as Tuesday will mark his fifth straight start. In his past five appearances, Bernier has been solid, going 2-1-1 along with a 2.62 GAA and .917 save percentage. The 31-year-old should be busy in net, as the Hurricanes sit third in the league in shots per game this campaign (33.2).