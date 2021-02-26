Bernier will patrol the home crease in Thursday's game against Nashville, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The 32-year-old will get his third consecutive start Thursday, and second in a row against Nashville. In nine appearances this campaign, Bernier has gone 4-3-0 along with a 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage over that span. Bernier will draw a great matchup against a Nashville team that sits 29th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.16).