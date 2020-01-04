Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Friday
Bernier led the Red Wings onto the ice, indicating he will protect the road goal Friday versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bernier is coming off of a 34-save shutout over the Sharks in his last appearance. The 31-year-old faces a Stars team that has won its last three games and scored 20 goals over its last seven. It'll be tough to trust Bernier from a fantasy perspective despite the fact that he's only allowed nine goals in his last six outings (five starts).
