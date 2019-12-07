Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Saturday
Bernier will start Saturday against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Bernier hasn't won since Nov. 12, so trusting him in fantasy is not advisable considering how much both he and the Red Wings have struggled to date. Scoring an average of 3.34 goals per game, Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the NHL, so Bernier will be in tough Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Yields four goals Monday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Set to face Islanders•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Capsized by Caps•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Forced into action Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Not starting after all•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.