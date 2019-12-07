Play

Bernier will start Saturday against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Bernier hasn't won since Nov. 12, so trusting him in fantasy is not advisable considering how much both he and the Red Wings have struggled to date. Scoring an average of 3.34 goals per game, Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the NHL, so Bernier will be in tough Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories