Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Sunday
Bernier led his team on the ice for warmups and will start Sunday's home clash with the Blues, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier is looking to get back into the win column in the game, going 0-3-0 along with a 3.72 GAA and .896 save percentage in his past three starts. His team hasn't helped matters, as they rank fourth in the league in shots against this campaign (34.4). The veteran has had a tough time in his career against St. Louis, going 5-9-0 along with a .902 save percentage and 3.15 GAA.
