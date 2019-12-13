Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Thursday
Bernier will tend the home goal for Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Bernier has struggled mightily in his past five starts, going 0-4-0 along with a 3.88 GAA and a .882 save percentage. He'll take on a Winnipeg offense that ranks 18th in the league in goals per game this season (2.90).
