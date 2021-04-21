Bernier will guard the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bernier has lost two of his last three starts while posting an .885 save percentage. However, he could have a decent chance to bounce back Tuesday. The matchup against the Stars is a bit intriguing, as they rank 17th in the league with 2.80 goals per game, and they'll be without both Roope Hintz (lower body) and Miro Heiskanen (lower body).