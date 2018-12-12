Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tending twine Tuesday
Bernier will defend the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Bernier gets the start in the second half of back-to-back games. The veteran netminder hasn't performed up to standards lately, winning just one of his last five starts and posting a .876 save percentage and 3.06 GAA in that span. Fantasy owners that choose to start Bernier will assume plenty of risk, as the Capitals rank third in the league with 3.62 goals per game.
