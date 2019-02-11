Bernier stopped 31 of 35 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Chicago's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bernier was coming off a shutout against Ottawa in his last outing, but otherwise the 30-year-old has struggled recently, allowing at least three goals in every other start since Dec. 23 and posting a 3.37 GAA and .896 save percentage over that stretch.