Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Thumped by Hawks
Bernier stopped 31 of 35 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Chicago's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bernier was coming off a shutout against Ottawa in his last outing, but otherwise the 30-year-old has struggled recently, allowing at least three goals in every other start since Dec. 23 and posting a 3.37 GAA and .896 save percentage over that stretch.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: First shutout this season•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes in Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Fades late against Canucks•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start in Vancouver•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Strafed by Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...