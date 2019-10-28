Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Tough night in OT loss
Bernier stopped only 15 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
The Detroit defense did a good job of keeping a weary St. Louis squad away from the net for the most part, especially at five-on-five -- two of the Blues' four goals in regulation came on power plays -- but Bernier couldn't hold up his end of the bargain. The veteran backup to Jimmy Howard is 2-3-1 with a rough 3.51 GAA and .885 save percentage, numbers which aren't going to earn Bernier many extra opportunities in net.
