Bernier stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

A Blake Coleman short-handed goal gave New Jersey a 2-0 lead late in the second period, but Bernier slammed the door after that and gave Detroit a chance to stage the comeback. The veteran netminder has seen a ton of rubber lately, stopping 125 of 134 shots in his last three starts for a .933 save percentage, but unless Jimmy Howard gets hurt, Bernier's strong performances likely won't earn him a big increase in his workload.