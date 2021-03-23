Bernier (leg) won't suit up for Tuesday's road game against the Predators.
Bernier is considered day-to-day, so his next chance to play is Thursday's rematch against the Predators. Calvin Pickard will back up Thomas Greiss in Tuesday's contest.
