Bernier made 22 saves on 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Bernier collected his second win in as many starts, coming up victorious in a back-and-forth battle. Tyler Bertuzzi deflected in the game-winning goal for the Red Wings in overtime. Bernier has allowed just two goals in each of his starts, outplaying Thomas Greiss so far -- albeit, Bernier has received seven goals of support to Greiss's two. Next up for the Red Wings is a two-game stint in Chicago.