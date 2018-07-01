Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will bank $3 million AAV
Bernier's new three-year contract with the Red Wings is valued at $9 million, according to TSN.
Bernier will draw $1 million less per season than former backup netminder Petr Mrazek made on a two-year deal with the Wings prior to his brief stint with the Flyers earlier this year.
