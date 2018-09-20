Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will get starting nod for team debut

Bernier will make his Red Wings debut Thursday, drawing a preseason start against the visiting Blackhawks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports. He is to play the first half of the game before handing the reins to Patrik Rybar.

The Red Wings featured No. 1 goalie Jimmy Howard and organizational depth goalie Harri Sateri in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins, so now Bernier will get a chance to show fans of the Winged Wheel what he can bring to the table as the primary backup for the 2018-19 season. Bernier recorded a 19-13-3 record, 2.85 GAA and .913 save percentage for the Avalanche last year, but it's worth noting that he's moved from a team that made the playoffs to one that's starting to tap into the fountain of youth and searching for a new identity since Henrik Zetterberg, who served as team captain, has called it a career due to chronic back trouble.