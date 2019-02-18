Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will not return Sunday
Bernier (upper body) left Sunday's game against the Flyers and will not return.
Bernier allowed one goal on 10 shots during the first period but was replaced by Jimmy Howard after the first intermission. An update on the severity of his injury should be available after the game.
