Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will now start versus Flyers
Bernier will be the road starter for Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Expected starter Jimmy Howard injured his back during warmups, causing the team to give the nod to Bernier. He has struggled to a .890 save percentage this season and will be tough to rely on even against a dysfunctional Flyers team.
