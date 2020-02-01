Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Will start Saturday
Bernier will start Saturday's game at home versus the Rangers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
As expected, Bernier gets the start Saturday evening at home. The Red Wings netminder hasn't played since Jan, 10 but did win his last two starts before going down with an injury. Given Detroit's struggles this season, it's hard to trust any goalie it starts and Bernier is no exception.
