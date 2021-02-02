Bernier (upper body) will join the team on its six-game road trip but won't be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bernier is set to miss his third consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue but the fact that he is traveling with the team could see him return sooner rather than later. Once cleared to play the 32-year-old netminder should get back to splitting the starts with Thomas Greiss, a trend the figures to continue for the rest of the season.