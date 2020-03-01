Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Yet another loss
Bernier made 36 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Senators on Saturday.
Bernier hasn't won since Feb. 18 and finishes the month with a 3-8-1 record. Detroit is the class of the NHL basement and Bernier's record reflects that. Three words: avoid, avoid, avoid.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Facing Senators in Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gives up two in relief•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Falls to Devils•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: In goal Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Falls to Flames•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Draws start Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.