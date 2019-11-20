Bernier allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 loss against the Senators on Tuesday.

This snaps a streak of four straight games where Bernier helped his team earn a point. Still, in the stat columns, Bernier isn't really on the right track, as he's posted a save percentage below .900 in four of his last six appearances. He is 5-5-2 with an .891 save percentage and 3.24 GAA in 14 appearances this season.