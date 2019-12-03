Bernier allowed four goals on 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Red Wings goaltending has been the remedy for the league's struggling offenses this season, and Bernier didn't change that narrative Monday. He's gone 0-4-1 in his last six appearances, and now has a 5-8-2 record for the year. Bernier also owns a 3.34 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 18 games. He's the top goalie for the Red Wings, who won't play again until Saturday against the Penguins.