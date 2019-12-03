Play

Bernier allowed four goals on 25 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Red Wings goaltending has been the remedy for the league's struggling offenses this season, and Bernier didn't change that narrative Monday. He's gone 0-4-1 in his last six appearances, and now has a 5-8-2 record for the year. Bernier also owns a 3.34 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 18 games. He's the top goalie for the Red Wings, who won't play again until Saturday against the Penguins.

More News
Our Latest Stories