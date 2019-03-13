Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Already ruled out Thursday
Ericsson (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Lightning and could be out more than a week, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Red Wings now have just six healthy forwards on the roster, so Madison Bowey is expected to draw into the lineup until Ericsson can return. His next chance to get back will be Saturday versus the Islanders.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Exits with injury•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Still contributing sparingly•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Registers rare multi-point game•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Pots rare goal•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Projected to play•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Status uncertain versus Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...