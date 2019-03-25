Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Back in there Monday
According to coach Jeff Blashill, Ericsson (lower body) will return to lineup Monday in San Jose, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Ericsson will be returning to game action after sitting out since March 12. Don't expect this news to make many waves in the fantasy realm, as Ericsson has just five points in 50 games this season.
