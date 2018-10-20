Ericsson (upper body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

This will be Ericsson's first game of the season and he's expected to start in the bottom pairing. The veteran blueliner isn't much of a fantasy threat as he hasn't surpassed 15 points in a season since entering the league 11 years ago.

More News
Our Latest Stories