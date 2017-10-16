Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Continues to be no-frills blueliner
Ericsson has gone plus-3 with an assist counting as his only point through the first five games.
Look elsewhere for offensive production, as Ericsson is mostly focused on overpowering opponents in the defensive zone and helping the Wings limit mistakes. He's doled out seven hits and four blocked shots this season, but the Swede's never eclipsed 15 points in a single season despite this being his 11th NHL campaign.
