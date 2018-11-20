Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Continues to sit
Ericsson (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday evening when the Red Wings play host to the Bruins, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ericsson was said to be closing in on his return, but the physical shutdown rearguard will miss his eighth straight game ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
