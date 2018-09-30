Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Could miss season opener
Ericsson (upper body) suffered a setback that has significantly decreased the likelihood that he'll play in Thursday's preseason home opener versus the Blue Jackets, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Ericsson is primarily a shutdown defenseman, with many a Red Wings fan believing that he's not a good value for the club at $4.25 million per season. However, GM Ken Holland has an affinity for Swedish players, and Ericsson -- who produced just three goals and 10 helpers over 81 games last campaign -- has a modified no-trade clause embedded in his contract for the next two seasons.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Questionable for season opener•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Should be ready for season opener•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Strong campaign in own zone•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Sets up goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Picks up apple•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...