Ericsson (upper body) suffered a setback that has significantly decreased the likelihood that he'll play in Thursday's preseason home opener versus the Blue Jackets, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Ericsson is primarily a shutdown defenseman, with many a Red Wings fan believing that he's not a good value for the club at $4.25 million per season. However, GM Ken Holland has an affinity for Swedish players, and Ericsson -- who produced just three goals and 10 helpers over 81 games last campaign -- has a modified no-trade clause embedded in his contract for the next two seasons.