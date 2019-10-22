Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Cut loose by Detroit
The Red Wings placed Ericsson (upper body) on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Ericsson has yet to suit up this season due to an upper-body injury, but his placement on waivers suggests he's now healthy and ready to play. However, he's clearly not going to be a part of the Red Wings' plan for their blue-line corps in 2019-20, and can be ignored in all fantasy formats.
