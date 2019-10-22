The Red Wings placed Ericsson (upper body) on waivers Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ericsson has yet to suit up this season due to an upper-body injury, but his placement on waivers suggests he's now healthy and ready to play. However, he's clearly not going to be a part of the Red Wings' plan for their blue-line corps in 2019-20, and can be ignored in all fantasy formats.