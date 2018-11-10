Ericsson (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve three hours ahead of Saturday night's road game against the Hurricanes. While the Red Wings did not hold morning skate, the defenseman is not in the projected lineup from Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com.

All signs point to Ericsson missing a fourth straight game, but even if the big defenseman was healthy, fantasy owners wouldn't be rushing to stream a skater who's provided only 20 points since the start of the 2016-17 campaign.