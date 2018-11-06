Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Effectively ruled out Tuesday
Ericsson (undisclosed) is projected to be scratched from Tuesday's home game against the Canucks.
Ericsson almost assuredly will be a spectator for the upcoming contest considering he remains on injured reserve and this latest news is based on projected line combos that came directly from the team's official Twitter account. The shutdown defenseman may be a lineup consideration for Friday's clash with the Rangers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Out Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Scores from blue line in Sunday's victory•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Back to action•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Expected back in action Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Expected to miss two more games•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Ruled out next two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...