Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Enters lineup Sunday
Ericsson will play in Sunday's game versus the Flames, NHL.com reports.
The Red Wings are holding Mike Green out with the trade deadline approaching, so Ericsson will get back into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 1. The 35-year-old Ericsson hasn't notched a point over 11 NHL games this year.
