Ericsson won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens due to a lower-body injury, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Ericsson has already battled his fair share of injuries this season, sitting out a total of 20 games thus far. His offensive contributions are minimal with just five points in 49 games, so his absence won't affect the fantasy realm. Madison Bowey figures to enter the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Lightning if Ericsson can't go.