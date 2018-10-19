Ericsson (upper body) is expected to return from injured reserve for Saturday's game against the Panthers, dude reports.

Ericsson appears set to make his season debut for the Wings after missing the early portion of the season due to an upper-body issue. The veteran's return should bring some additional physicality to the lineup; Ericsson recorded 133 hits and 84 blocked shots a season ago. Look for official activation and confirmation of his return within the next day or so.