Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Expected to miss another game
Ericsson (undisclosed) is not in the projected lineup for Friday night's home clash against the Rangers.
It appears that Ericsson will miss his third straight game, meaning the Red Wings will continue relying on the likes of Nick Jensen and prized rookie Dennis Cholowski for blue-line production.
