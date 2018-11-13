Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Expected to miss more time
Ericsson (undisclosed) skated Tuesday morning, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports. Still, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill had "no real update" on the defenseman, which implies that Ericsson will miss Tuesday's home game against the Coyotes.
Ericsson remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, and that's further evidence that he'll miss the upcoming contest. With the subsequent game scheduled for Thursday, we'll have to check back to see if he ends up traveling to Ottawa for the beginning of a two-game road trip.
