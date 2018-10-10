Ericsson (upper body) is likely to miss the next two games at a minimum, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The stocky Swede has yet to make his season debut, which has hurt the Red Wings in the physicality department. After all, Ericsson registered career highs in hits (134) and blocked shots (84) last year. Detroit has deployed six rookies through the first three games (four on the blue line) so the continued absence of Ericsson, a veteran in his 11th year, is significant even though he barely provides offense.