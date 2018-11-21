Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Eyeing return this weekend
Ericsson (undisclosed) is likely to return Saturday against the Sabres, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports. However, this effectively rules him out for the next two games.
Ericsson technically remains on injured reserve, but he's day-to-day in the sense that he's being evaluated on a regular basis.
