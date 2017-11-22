Ericsson (undisclosed) has been cleared and will be ready for Wednesday's matchup with the Oilers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The tweak that Ericsson suffered when lifting his baby won't be enough to keep him out of Wednesday's matchup. The 33-year-old blueliner has one goal and three assists through 21 games, and he only gets summoned at even strength. It's too late for him to start lighting up the stat line, but he plays sound defense with a plus-4 rating this season.