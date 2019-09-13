Ericsson (lower body) has been medically cleared to participate in training camp, per Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site.

Ericsson is cashing out the balance of a six-year, $25.5 million contract. He'll have to step up in a major way to come anywhere near those salary figures when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. He's physical with 12 years of NHL experience, but the left-shot defenseman only mustered five points through 52 games last season which made him an easy one to skip over in fantasy.