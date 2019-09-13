Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Gets green light for camp
Ericsson (lower body) has been medically cleared to participate in training camp, per Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site.
Ericsson is cashing out the balance of a six-year, $25.5 million contract. He'll have to step up in a major way to come anywhere near those salary figures when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. He's physical with 12 years of NHL experience, but the left-shot defenseman only mustered five points through 52 games last season which made him an easy one to skip over in fantasy.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Unlikely to face buyout•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Season ends mercifully•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: No-go Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Leaves game versus Sabres•
-
Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Tosses body in return•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.