Red Wings' Jonathan Ericsson: Gets some skating in
Ericsson (undisclosed) skated Wednesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
While it's good to see the veteran defenseman back on the ice, the Wings likely need to see him log at least one full practice before declaring him fit to play in a game. Detroit opens the new campaign on the road against Nashville on Saturday, which affords Ericsson some extra time to recover.
